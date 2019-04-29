One Killed in Morgan County Accident

A California, Missouri man is dead after an accident in Morgan County. The Highway Patrol says 34-year old Robert Faulkner was on Highway 50 when his vehicle began to skid sideways, traveling into the path of another vehicle. Faulkner was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead on the scene. The second driver, a 36-year old woman from Buckner, was wearing a seatbelt. The Highway Patrol report did not contain any information on her condition following the accident.