One Man Seriously Injured When Boat Crashes Through Dock

An Iowa man is seriously injured after his boat hit a dock Wednesday night. According to the Water Patrol, the accident happened shortly before 10pm in Spring Branch Cove at the 28 mile mark. The 2003 Baja driven by 66-year old Rick Hansen hit a dock and went partially through the dock roof. A second boat that was docked was also damaged. Hanson was taken by ambulance to Lake Regional then flown to University Hospital.

**Photos Courtesy of MSHP Twitter Account**