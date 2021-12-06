News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

One Military Member Dead, Two Others Plus an Alleged Juvenile Shooter in Custody Following Shooting in Lebanon

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Dec 5, 2021

A Ft. Leonard Wood Solider is dead and three others are being held, including a juvenile identified as the alleged shooter, following a shooting late Friday night in Lebanon.

Detective Sergeant Kacie Springer tells KRMS News that responding officers discovered 23-year-old Ethan Williams, of Lebanon, laying on the ground in the area of 400 North Monroe Street “We officers arrived, they began life saving measures and noticed what appeared to be a gunshot wound…a fatal gunshot wound.”

Springer also says there were no calls received reporting gunshots and Williams had actually lived in the area where he was found deceased, a distance from the scene of an armed robbery that, reportedly, prompted the shooting “Upon further investigation it was determined that an armed robbery had occurred at a residence in Lebanon, Missouri, where a juvenile male had shot Williams in the event of this robbery.”

Two other service members from Fort Leonard Wood, 18-year-old Zackary Gillis and 20-year-old Blake Paulson, were taken into custody a short time later.

They have been charged with felony Second-Degree Murder, First-Degree Burglary and Stealing.

The 16-year-old juvenile male subject was also taken into custody and transported to the Camden County Juvenile Center where he is being held on charges related to the sequence of events from Saturday night.

Lebanon Police believe the fatal shooting was an isolated incident and there is not any further danger to the community.

 

