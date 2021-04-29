One Of Two Women Arrested In Drug Bust Now Identified

We’re now learning the name of one of two Lebanon women arrested during a drug bust.

“The individual that was charged in this investigation is Ashley Rowden, the 37-year-old female from Lebanon, she’s facing charges of two counts of delivery of a controlled substance” says Sergeant Kacie Springer with Lebanon PD, “If you are using illegal narcotics within the city of Lebanon, or Laclede county….you’re bound to get caught.”

She tells KRMS News the arrest happened after numerous agencies served a search warrant for a home on Ivey Lane and that Rowden was a passenger in a car that was leaving as police were showing up “that vehicle was subsequently searched, as well as the residence in conjunction with the search warrant issued for this bust.”

Sergeant Springer also says a 20-year-old Lebanon woman was also arrested after the search, but there’s no word on charges she might be facing.

Investigators say the searched turned up around a quarter-pound of meth, pills, pot, and drug paraphernalia.