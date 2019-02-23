One Person Injured in Accident on Rte. A

A one-vehicle wreck on Camden County Route-A, just east of Swine Road, sends a Springfield man to the emergency room. The highway patrol says it happened shortly before 1:30 Friday afternoon when 24-year-old George Brumell overcorrected when the pick-up he was driving ran off the road. The pick-up then crossed over the center and off the other side before striking a tree. Brumell was wearing a seat belt and escaped with minor injuries. He was treated at Lake Regional.