One Person Killed – Two Other Injured In UTV Accident

One person is dead and two others injured after an UTV runs off the road, overturning and striking a tree.

The highway patrol says it happened early Sunday evening along Turn Bridge Lane in Camden County.

51-year-old Neil Reams of Overland Park, Kansas was pronounced dead at the scene, while 48-year-old Beth Reams, also from Overland Park, was taken to Lake Regional for minor injuries.

Another passenger, 54-year-old Ronald Weems of Sunrise Beach, was flown to University Hospital with serious injuries.