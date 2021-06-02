One Suspect In Lazy Gators Shooting Now Facing Drug Charges

One of the suspects in the Memorial Day shooting at Lazy Gators is now facing charges.

According to the Camden County Prosecutor Caleb Cunningham that suspect, 29-year-old Chad Brewer, was seeing walking away from the area when he was detained and searched.

Deputies with the Sheriff’s office found 16 small plastic baggies, containing a white rock type substance on him.

The substance later tested positive for cocaine, weighing in around 5.5 grams.

He was taken to the Camden County jail and now faces numerous felony charges.

Cunningham tells KRMS News additional charges are forthcoming for others involved in the shooting case.