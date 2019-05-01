One-Vehicle Accident Claims Life of an Eldon Man

A 77-year-old from Eldon is dead after a one-vehicle accident in Miller County. The highway patrol says it happened around 6:40 Wednesday morning when the pick-up driven northbound on route-Y, just north of Crews Road, crossed over the center before traveling off the roadway and striking a tree. Virgil Holder was not wearing a seat belt…he was pronounced dead at the scene. The fatality is the 14th of the year covered by the highway patrol’s troop-f.