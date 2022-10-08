News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

One Week Left To Register To Vote For November Elections

ByReporter Chris Barnum

Oct 7, 2022 , ,

Are you registered to vote in November’s election – which is now just about a month away?  If you still need to do so you have under a week left.

The deadline is next Wednesday October 12th.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says you can register online at http://GoVoteMissouri.com, or in-person at your local election authority, the Department of Revenue’s Motor Vehicles Division, and most libraries.

A variety of items are on the November ballot, including races for U-S Senate, U-S House, state House and Senate seats, state auditor, a ballot measure designed to legalize recreational marijuana, and a variety of local issues.

Absentee voting is already underway.

