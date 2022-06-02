The 2022 Legislative session here in Missouri is over and we’re starting to learn what goals succeed and which ones failed for lawmakers.

As in any session, some goals are made and others are missed.

It is also standard for each lawmaker to have something he or she would like to see become law.

Missouri Senate Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden of Columbia says, for him, two issues went without getting addressed this year…“I think everybody assumes that those two issues are Armageddon, and I’m not 100% for sure that’s the case.”

The likelihood Critical Race Theory and women’s sports not only come back for consideration next year, but earlier in session, is probably high.

Missouri Senate Minority Floor Leader John Rizzo of Kansas City says it is not so much what did not pass as it is what did pass this year, which is House Bill 1878, a measure that addresses elections…“We invoked a bill, we don’t want to be in the position of having to do a photo ID bill, but we knew it was a top priority and we tried to do the very best we could.”

In the end, only 60 Missouri Senate and House bills made their way to the executive branch this year.

The Governor now has until July 14 to sign, veto or let legislation become law without a signature.