Only Three Accidents Happen Over The Holiday Weekend In The Lake Area

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Jan 3, 2022 , , , ,

At least three traffic accidents are reported by the highway patrol in the lake area over the holiday weekend…all three happening on Saturday.

The first was reported around 11:15 in the morning when a car was traveling too fast for conditions on highway-7, in Camden County, before overturning several times off the road.

In it, a Fort Leonard Wood woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to Lake Regional.

The second accident happened around 4:20 on Route-135 in Morgan County when the SUV driven by a Gravois Mills woman ran off the road and struck a tree…she escaped with moderate injuries and was taken to Lake Regional.

A third accident happened around 6:15pm on Route-RA in Camden County when a pickup driven by an unidentified 17-year-old male left the roadway before striking a tree…he was seriously injured and given first aid at the scene before, also, being taken to Lake Regional.

