Onstott Family In Iberia Given Century Farm Recognition

Photo: Ashley, Greg, Stella, Drew, Faith and Miranda Onstott

Local farm families recognized for 100-year history

Iberia, MO. –University of Missouri Extension in Miller County awarded the Onstott family from the Onstott farm with the Missouri Century Farm designation in 2020.

The Onstott Farm was established in 1860 by John Benage. Ownership of the farm continued with Ernest and Cora Benage. Dudley and Barbara Cothran (Benage) daughter of Ernest and Cora Benage) and Glenn and Cynthia Onstott (Cothran) daughter of Dudley and Barbara Cothran (Benage) continued the family farm ownership. Greg and Stella Onstott and family are the current owners of the Onstott Farm.

The Onstott Farm is located on Charcoal Kiln Road off 17 Highway in Iberia.

In 1976, Missouri’s Centennial Farm project awarded certificates to persons owning farms that had been in the same family for 100 years or more. The MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources and MU Extension planned a 10-year update in 1986 called the Century Farm program. Since then, the program has been an annual event, recognizing more than 100 farms each year. In 2008, the Missouri Farm Bureau became a program co-sponsor.

“Missouri Farm Bureau is a proud partner in the recognition of century farms,” said Blake Hurst, president of Missouri Farm Bureau. “We applaud the hard-working farm families that have kept us fed and clothed for generations. They represent an important part of our heritage and laid a foundation for the bounty Americans enjoy every day.”

To qualify, farms must meet the following criteria:

The same family must have owned the farm for 100 consecutive years.

The line of ownership from the original settler or buyer may be through children, grandchildren, siblings, and nephews or nieces, including through marriage or adoption.

The farm must be at least 40 acres of the original land acquisition and make a financial contribution to the overall farm income.

Since 1976, the program has recognized more than 8,000 Missouri Century Farms.

For more information, visit the program’s webpage at https://extension2.missouri.edu/programs/century-farms.