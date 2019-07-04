News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

“Operation Dry Water” Begins Friday

By Leave a Comment

The Missouri Highway Patrol will be out in force this weekend in the lake area on the roadways AND on the waterways. “Operation Dry Water” is a national campaign involving all fifty states which, according to the Highway Patrol’s Sergeant Scott White, has one main focus…

      NEWS-7-4-19 Op Dry Water - 4th July 2019

During the same effort last year, the Highway Patrol busted seven people statewide for boating while intoxicated. There were also 84 summonses issued for boating violations, 951 warnings and 125 summonses for non-boating violations. “Operation Dry Water” officially starts Friday and will run through Sunday.

