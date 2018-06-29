Operation Dry Water in Effect

If you’re on the water this weekend, keep in mind you’re more likely to be stopped by the water patrol than perhaps at any other time of the year. Operation Dry Water is in effect all weekend long….today through July 1st. It’s a nationwide effort by marine-based law enforcement to crack down on boating while intoxicated. Officers will be conducting stops checking for impairment and also looking for any other potential violations, including not wearing life vests or not having the proper number of vests for the people on your boat. During last year’s operation, 15 people were arrested for BWI on Missouri waterways.