Operation Dry Water Statistics

Statewide, the water patrol says their numbers for this year’s Operation Dry Water were well below those of 2017. During the operation between June 29th and July 1st, seven people were arrested for boating while intoxicated. That’s less than half the 15 arrested in 2017. Summonses and warnings were also way down this year. 84 summonses were issued, compared to 146 last year. Officers issued 951 warnings this year, well below the 1200 they issued in 2017.