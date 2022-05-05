The Community Foundation of the Lake awards over $40,000 in grants to area Non-Profits.

According to the CFL, those grants went to organizations like Wonderland Camp, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Kids’ Harbor, The Lake Arts Council, CADV, The Children’s Learning Center and many others.

CFL President, Jane Wright, says it’s all thanks to the CFL’s “loyal supporters” without whom they could not “continue to implement improvements on health issues, give attention to the arts, and support educational needs identified in our grant making program.”

The Community Foundation of the Lake is a growing resource to receive & grant local community funds donated by families, & corporations.

All CFL funds stay in the Lake area where they benefit a broad range of local community needs.

So far, the CFL has awarded more than $500,000 in grants since its inception in 2009.

Here are the full details:

Community Foundation of the Lake (CFL) awarded $40,000 to 15 Local Non Profits at the Convention & Visitors Bureau on March 30th.

The 2022 grantees are as follows:

Wonderland Camp to fund the gap

Big Brothers Big Sisters to sponsor 2 new matches of big brothers and big sisters

Kids’ Harbor for centralized, flexible phone system updated for remote access, faxes, etc

Food for Morgan County to expand the “Living a Healthy Life” for Diabetes Education

Local Area Needs Initiative for home and appliance repair or appliance purchase

Camden County Child Advocacy vouchers to buy socks/underwear and back to school supplies

Lake Arts Council for summer Missoula Children’s Theatre play

Camdenton School Buddy Packs for buddy pack program

CADV to provide 15-25 clients with insurance, medicine, childcare

Medical Missions for Christ for rent on climate controlled medical supply storage facility

Children’s Learning Center to purchase a refrigerator and stove

Royal Arts council to support community theatre productions

Lake Area Industries to purchase one evacuation chair to be used in the event of a fire or tornado

Hero’s Outreach for Program gathering and meals

LOZ Stop Human Trafficking Coalition for direct aid to victims and survivors, housing

