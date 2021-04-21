News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Organizers Are Preparing For Lake Race This June – Another Social Planned For This Thursday

By

Lake Race 2021 is getting closer with wall-to-wall coverage happening on News / Talk KRMS.

“It’s a combination of NASCAR and Saturday Night Dirt Track Racing, only it happens on the water” says Tom Abbett with Lake Race, “you can expect to see average lap speeds in the 150 to 160 mile an hour range, so that means they may be running between 180 and up to 200 miles an hour on the straightaways.”

Abbett says they’re wrapping up final checks and making sure everything is ready for this year’s event “we just had our safety meeting Monday at the top of the strip, with Water Patrol, Coast Guard, Local Fire Departments, Local Law Enforcement, our on water people, the helicopter team, the divers and all of that stuff. Everything is going according to plan.”

Lake Race is scheduled for June 3rd, 4th and 5th near Bagnell Dam.

The next Lake Race social is set for Thursday at Brick House starting at 5pm.

