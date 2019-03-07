Organizers Hope Combined Relay for Life Will Increase Donations

Organizers of the Relay for Life are hopeful that a spirit of unity will help increase the amount of money they can raise for cancer research. This year, for the first time, the relays in Camden, Miller, and Morgan counties will be combined into one big night.

NEWS-3-7-19 Seth Freeman - 7th March 2019

Seth Freeman says before, when the relays were held individually, it often divided donors’ loyalties and forced them to choose who to donate to. This year’s combined event will be held at Big Surf Water Park on May 31st. Kids will have free access to the wave pool during the relay, which runs from 6-10pm.