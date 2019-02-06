Osage Beach Aldermen Asked to Support Statewide PDMP

PDMP is on the agenda again for the Osage Beach Board of Aldermen meeting scheduled for Thursday evening. The city joined the program administered through St. Louis County last year. Now they’re being asked to pass a resolution supporting a statewide prescription monitoring program. Some vehicle and equipment purchases are on the agenda along with a contract to repaint the Bluff Road water tower. That project will cost just under $252,000. Thursday’s meeting begins at 6pm in Osage Beach City Hall.