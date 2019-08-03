News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Osage Beach Aldermen Planning City’s Future

City Admin. Jeana Woods

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen recently held a day-long special session to discuss their vision of the city’s future.

City Administrator Jeana Woods says it gives the board a chance to get on the same page, but also provides valuable information for the administration and staff.

They discussed marketing for the city, good governance, economic development, and customer service, among other topics. A full report of the meeting is expected to be released both at an upcoming council meeting and on the city’s website.

