Osage Beach Announces Candidacy Filing Dates For April Elections

With several offices appearing on the April, 2022, Municipal Ballot in Osage Beach, the city has announced certain dates along the way.

Administrator Jeana Woods says that the first day for candidate filing is Tuesday, December 7th, while the final day will be at the close of business on Tuesday, December 28th.

Offices on the ballot include mayor, collector, and one alderman spot in all three wards.

Declarations of candidacy must also be filed during the filing period.

The April elections will be on Tuesday, the 5th.