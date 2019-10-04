News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Osage Beach Approves Agreements on Soccer Complex, Marketing Contract

By Leave a Comment

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen has given final approval to an agreement with Tri-County Lodging on managing a proposed soccer complex within city limits. The second reading was approved by a unanimous vote at Thursday night’s meeting. The board also approved both first and second readings to enter into a contract with the Buxton Company. Buxton is a marketing and analytics firm that works with businesses and governments across the country to pair businesses with communities that are most in demand for their services. It’s a multi-year contract with opt-out options for the city. The board approved spending as much as $65,000 with the company for their data and services.

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!