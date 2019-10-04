Osage Beach Approves Agreements on Soccer Complex, Marketing Contract

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen has given final approval to an agreement with Tri-County Lodging on managing a proposed soccer complex within city limits. The second reading was approved by a unanimous vote at Thursday night’s meeting. The board also approved both first and second readings to enter into a contract with the Buxton Company. Buxton is a marketing and analytics firm that works with businesses and governments across the country to pair businesses with communities that are most in demand for their services. It’s a multi-year contract with opt-out options for the city. The board approved spending as much as $65,000 with the company for their data and services.