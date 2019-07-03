Osage Beach Approves Sidewalk Project, Seeks Damages From Mace Road Contractor

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen approved a contract to complete the Dude Ranch Road sidewalk project. The winning bid was about $70,000 higher than the low bid, but the city chose to spend the extra money because of what they call a lack of quality from Maggi, Inc. on previous projects.

NEWS-7-3-19 Richard Ross - 3rd July 2019

Alderman Richard Ross says the city is now attempting to recover $46,000 in liquidated damages from the Mace Road project. That will cover a large part of the extra expense on the Dude Ranch Project.