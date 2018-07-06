News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Osage Beach BOA Approves Rental Housing, PDMP

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen has given approval for a plan to convert an empty commercial building into affordable living apartments.  The vote to approve a special use permit came during Thursday night’s meeting and will lead to development of eight rental units on Zebra Road.  The building has been vacant for several years and will get a facelift as part of the overall project.  City Planner Cary Patterson says it’s a win-win that addresses multiple needs in the city.

In other action, the board voted 4-2 to approve first reading of an ordinance establishing a prescription drug monitoring program.  The aldermen that voted in favor of the plan downplayed privacy concerns and said those were outweighed by public health and safety concerns.  The second reading will take place at the board’s next meeting.

