Re-development of a once popular retail outlet, in Osage Beach, will be one of the highlights of the board of aldermen’s meeting later this week.

Appearing on the agenda are the first and second readings of an ordinance which, if approved, would clear the way for a funding agreement and TIF Plan Application for a company identified as Legacy Development to redevelop the outlet mall.

A related ordinance would also approve the law firm of Gilmore Bell, in St. Louis, as special counsel and bond counsel to the City of Osage Beach in connection to the redevelopment of the marketplace being referred to as “the Project.”

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen meeting in City Hall, on Thursday, begins at 6:00.