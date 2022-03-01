News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Business Local News Politics Top Stories

Osage Beach BOA Meeting Sees Redevelopment Plans For Outlet Mall

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Feb 28, 2022 , , , ,

Re-development of a once popular retail outlet, in Osage Beach, will be one of the highlights of the board of aldermen’s meeting later this week.

Appearing on the agenda are the first and second readings of an ordinance which, if approved, would clear the way for a funding agreement and TIF Plan Application for a company identified as Legacy Development to redevelop the outlet mall.

A related ordinance would also approve the law firm of Gilmore Bell, in St. Louis, as special counsel and bond counsel to the City of Osage Beach in connection to the redevelopment of the marketplace being referred to as “the Project.”

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen meeting in City Hall, on Thursday, begins at 6:00.

OB BOA 030322

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Community Events Health Local News

Lake Regional’s 13th Annual Fun Run-Walk Set For May 7th

Feb 28, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Local News Politics

Camden Commission To Meet Tuesday – Sheriff’s Items On Agenda

Feb 28, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News

Lake Resident Injured In Camden County Crash

Feb 28, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Community Events Health Local News

Lake Regional’s 13th Annual Fun Run-Walk Set For May 7th

Feb 28, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Local News Politics

Camden Commission To Meet Tuesday – Sheriff’s Items On Agenda

Feb 28, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News

Lake Resident Injured In Camden County Crash

Feb 28, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News State News Top Stories

Jailer With Benton County Arrested For Sex Crimes Involving A Minor

Feb 28, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com