Osage Beach Board Approves Budget, Holiday Changes

It was a relatively short meeting for the Osage Beach Board of Aldermen Thursday night. The board unanimously approved the second reading on the 2019 budget. The spending plan topped out at a little over $35,400,000. The board also voted to change the paid holidays for employees. They added Christmas Eve and President’s Day to the calendar and removed Good Friday. When they return from the holiday break, the board has directed staff to begin evaluating and formulating a plan for prioritizing and improving pedestrian infrastructure throughout the city.