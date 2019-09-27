Osage Beach Board Hears Presentation on Marketing City

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen heard a presentation Thursday night that could help them promote the city and attract new businesses. The Buxton Company works with businesses and municipalities of all sizes, utilizing consumer data and analytics to find the best fits for supply and demand. City Administrator Jeana Woods says the services offered by Buxton will help them do more than just attract new businesses to the region.

NEWS-9-27-19 Jeana Buxton A - 27th September 2019

Buxton gave a similar presentation to the board last year but no followup action was ever taken.