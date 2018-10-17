Osage Beach Board of Alderman Meets Thursday Evening

Could the third time be a charm for a proposal to evaluate the Osage Beach Police? The Board of Aldermen is scheduled to vote on the plan for a third time when they meet Thursday night. At the last two meetings, the board passed the request by a 3-2 vote, falling one vote shy of the four mandated for passage by state law. The evaluation would cost roughly $47,000. Budget items and a supplemental agreement for work on the taxiway at Lee C. Fine airport are also on the agenda. Thursday’s meeting begins at 6pm in Osage Beach City Hall.