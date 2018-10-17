News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Osage Beach Board of Alderman Meets Thursday Evening

Could the third time be a charm for a proposal to evaluate the Osage Beach Police?  The Board of Aldermen is scheduled to vote on the plan for a third time when they meet Thursday night.  At the last two meetings, the board passed the request by a 3-2 vote, falling one vote shy of the four mandated for passage by state law.  The evaluation would cost roughly $47,000.  Budget items and a supplemental agreement for work on the taxiway at Lee C. Fine airport are also on the agenda.  Thursday’s meeting begins at 6pm in Osage Beach City Hall.

