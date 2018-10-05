News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Osage Beach Board of Aldermen Again One Vote Short on Police Evaluation

By Leave a Comment

For the second meeting in a row, a 3-2 vote wasn’t good enough in Osage Beach.  A plan to conduct a top-to-bottom evaluation of the city’s police department once again passed by a 3-2 vote with one board member absent.  Under state law, however, passage requires a majority of elected members, not a majority of members present at the meeting.  That means the plan fell one vote shy of the four needed to advance.  It has been requested to be added to the agenda again at the next board meeting.  In other business, the board passed the second and final reading approving the expenditure of over $15,000 to install a new voice-over-internet phone system.  They’ll have to pay a hefty early-termination fee to AT&T, but they’re expected to recover that cost in savings on their monthly service bills. 

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!