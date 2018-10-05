Osage Beach Board of Aldermen Again One Vote Short on Police Evaluation

For the second meeting in a row, a 3-2 vote wasn’t good enough in Osage Beach. A plan to conduct a top-to-bottom evaluation of the city’s police department once again passed by a 3-2 vote with one board member absent. Under state law, however, passage requires a majority of elected members, not a majority of members present at the meeting. That means the plan fell one vote shy of the four needed to advance. It has been requested to be added to the agenda again at the next board meeting. In other business, the board passed the second and final reading approving the expenditure of over $15,000 to install a new voice-over-internet phone system. They’ll have to pay a hefty early-termination fee to AT&T, but they’re expected to recover that cost in savings on their monthly service bills.