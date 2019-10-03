Osage Beach Board to Vote on Soccer Agreement, Marketing Contract

A soccer complex and attracting new business top the agenda for the Osage Beach Board of Aldermen. The board will vote on second reading of an agreement with Tri-County Lodging for operations and management of the proposed tournament soccer complex. The board will also hear first and second readings of an ordinance to enter a contract with marketing and analytics firm Buxton to provide economic development tools for the city. That includes, but is not limited to, analytic and demographic data on shoppers and visitors designed to help pair the city with businesses most likely to be successful here. The board meets this evening at 6pm.