Osage Beach Board Votes on Medical Marijuana Rules, Sales Tax Holiday

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen approved first reading of an ordinance establishing some new guidelines for medical marijuana facilities within city limits.

      NEWS-6-7-19 Olivarri 1 - 7th June 2019

Mayor John Olivarri says this ordinance is only the first step and does not encompass all the new rules that still have to be adopted.

      NEWS-6-7-19 Olivarri 2 - 7th June 2019

The board also gave final approval to participating in the statewide back-to-school sales tax holiday scheduled for the first weekend in August. It will be the first time the city has participated.

