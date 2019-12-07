Osage Beach Board Wants Further Discussion Before Voting to Approve Budget

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen wants a little more input before finalizing their spending plan for the next fiscal year. City Administrator Jeana Woods says they did not pass the first reading on the proposed budget when they met Thursday evening.

Estimated expenditures for 2020 are at roughly $29.6 million. Woods says part of it includes an apron project at Lee C. Fine Airport that the city received a large grant for.

That grant approval was officially announced by MoDot earlier this week.