Osage Beach, Camden Co. Sheriff Statistics

The Osage Beach Police reported four arrests during the week ending March 17th. That included one person arrested on drug charges, one for stealing, and two who had outstanding warrants. There were eight reports of stealing during the week and officers conducted 86 traffic stops.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to 547 incidents during the week, including 168 calls to 9-1-1. Their list included two burglaries, two assaults, 14 stealing cases, and 120 traffic stops. There were 39 new incarcerations at the county jail.