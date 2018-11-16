Osage Beach Chooses Banking Partner for Next Four Years

The City of Osage Beach has chosen their bank for the next four years and, in doing so, will keep intact a partnership that already existed with Central Bank. They won the bid in a 4-2 vote over Providence Bank. Mayor John Olivarri says the competition will be good for the city in the end.

The board also heard a presentation on a project to install sidewalks and improve aesthetics on the Osage Beach Parkway Bridge over 54 near Mace Road. Several designs were submitted but some were eliminated by MoDot specs. It’s part of the ongoing sidewalk improvement plan.