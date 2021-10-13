Osage Beach City Surplus Sale Coming October 26th

Sold to the highest bidder…the City of Osage Beach will have several items on the block during an upcoming surplus auction.

According to the city’s website, the surplus auction is set for Saturday, October 26th, starting at 10-AM.

Among the items included in the sale will be three vehicles, a tractor, a bunker rake, and police accessories.

The Lake Ozark-Osage Beach Joint Sewer Board will also have a Vac Truck up for bids during the auction as well.

All of the items are to be sold with no minimum and no reserve.

More details about the surplus auction can be found below:

Surplus equipment and accessories for sale!