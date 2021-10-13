News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Osage Beach City Surplus Sale Coming October 26th

By

Sold to the highest bidder…the City of Osage Beach will have several items on the block during an upcoming surplus auction.

According to the city’s website, the surplus auction is set for Saturday, October 26th, starting at 10-AM.

Among the items included in the sale will be three vehicles, a tractor, a bunker rake, and police accessories.

The Lake Ozark-Osage Beach Joint Sewer Board will also have a Vac Truck up for bids during the auction as well.

All of the items are to be sold with no minimum and no reserve.

More details about the surplus auction can be found below:

 

Surplus equipment and accessories for sale!

At 10:00 AM on October 26, 2021, the City of Osage Beach will begin auctioning numerous surplus items through Purple Wave’s online auction venue at www.purplewave.com.

The items include three vehicles, a tractor, a bunker rake, police automotive accessories, and more! All items will be sold with no minimum and no reserve. Get the details on the City’s Surplus Page.

Also, at 10:00 AM on October 26, 2021, the Lake Ozark-Osage Beach Joint Sewer Board will begin auctioning a 1995 Volvo White GMC Vac Truck through Purple Wave. It will also be sold with no minimum and no reserve. Find out more info and direct links on the Joint Sewer Board Page.

Filed Under: Business, Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com