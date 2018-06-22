Osage Beach Earns High Praise on Annual Audit

It’s a big “thumbs-up” for the city of Osage Beach in terms of their accounting and business practices. The Board of Aldermen received their annual audit report when they met Thursday night. Officials from Williams Keepers CPA’s, who conducted the audit, praised the city for an essentially spotless report. The board also passed first reading of a request to contract design and engineering services for a sidewalk project across the Route 54 bridge toward Mace Road. The total cost is listed at nearly $83,000. The Osage Beach Special Road District will contribute half of the money and city officials are expected to apply for additional grant funding from MoDot for that project, scheduled for completion in 2019.