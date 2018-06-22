News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Osage Beach Earns High Praise on Annual Audit

By Leave a Comment

It’s a big “thumbs-up” for the city of Osage Beach in terms of their accounting and business practices.  The Board of Aldermen received their annual audit report when they met Thursday night.  Officials from Williams Keepers CPA’s, who conducted the audit, praised the city for an essentially spotless report.  The board also passed first reading of a request to contract design and engineering services for a sidewalk project across the Route 54 bridge toward Mace Road.  The total cost is listed at nearly $83,000.  The Osage Beach Special Road District will contribute half of the money and city officials are expected to apply for additional grant funding from MoDot for that project, scheduled for completion in 2019. 

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!