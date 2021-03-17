Osage Beach Easter Egg Hunt Moved To Your House – Free Eggs Being Handed Out For Families

The annual Easter Egg Hunt in Osage Beach will have a different look this year.

GIVING EASTER EGGS TO FAMILIES IN LIEU OF EASTER EGG HUNT

Osage Beach, MO – In order to keep the community healthy and safe this year’s Easter Egg Hunt has been canceled; however, the City of Osage Beach in conjunction with Victory Church will be providing Easter eggs for families to hide and hunt at their home.

This is not limited to Osage Beach residents, but families must register by March 21, 2021 at http://www.osagebeach.org.

Each registered family will receive 25 eggs per child ages 0 – 13, and these eggs will be available for pick-up March 29 – April 2 at Victory Church, 645 State Hwy 42.

For questions or more information, contact City of Osage Beach Parks & Recreation at 573.302.7460.