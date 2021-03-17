News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Osage Beach Easter Egg Hunt Moved To Your House – Free Eggs Being Handed Out For Families

By

The annual Easter Egg Hunt in Osage Beach will have a different look this year.

Officials have partnered with the Victory Church to provide eggs that you can hide in your house and hold the “hunt” at home, since the actual event was canceled.

Families will be given 25 eggs per child between ages 0 and 13, but you must register before March 21st to get them.

 

GIVING EASTER EGGS TO FAMILIES IN LIEU OF EASTER EGG HUNT

Osage Beach, MO – In order to keep the community healthy and safe this year’s Easter Egg Hunt has been canceled; however, the City of Osage Beach in conjunction with Victory Church will be providing Easter eggs for families to hide and hunt at their home.

This is not limited to Osage Beach residents, but families must register by March 21, 2021 at http://www.osagebeach.org.

Each registered family will receive 25 eggs per child ages 0 – 13, and these eggs will be available for pick-up March 29 – April 2 at Victory Church, 645 State Hwy 42.

For questions or more information, contact City of Osage Beach Parks & Recreation at 573.302.7460.

