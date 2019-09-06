Osage Beach Ends Exploration of Single-Provider Trash Service

Osage Beach will not be switching to a single-provider system for garbage removal anytime soon. At Thursday night’s meeting the board voted 4-3 to rescind a previous resolution authorizing the city to research the pros and cons of making the switch. Mayor John Olivarri cast the tie-breaking vote.

The board was already a year and half into the two year process, but the Mayor said he felt they had gone far enough.

Lake Ozark, Eldon, and Camdenton all utilize a single-provider system…but for the foreseeable future, it’s a dead issue in Osage Beach.