Osage Beach Ends Exploration of Single-Provider Trash Service

Osage Beach will not be switching to a single-provider system for garbage removal anytime soon. At Thursday night’s meeting the board voted 4-3 to rescind a previous resolution authorizing the city to research the pros and cons of making the switch. Mayor John Olivarri cast the tie-breaking vote.
The board was already a year and half into the two year process, but the Mayor said he felt they had gone far enough.
Lake Ozark, Eldon, and Camdenton all utilize a single-provider system…but for the foreseeable future, it’s a dead issue in Osage Beach.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.