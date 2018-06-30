News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Osage Beach Expected to Vote on Rx Drug Monitoring Program

By Leave a Comment

What appears to be a fairly short but substantial agenda awaits the Osage Beach Board of Aldermen. Discussion items identified on the agenda for next week include a public hearing and motion to approve a special use case seeking to allow extended stay rental units in a commercial district, an ordinance enacting a prescription drug monitoring program, and a revised version of the city’s policy for using tax increment financing. The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen will also consider a contract for phase-5 of the parkway project dealing with sidewalk work. The meeting, in Osage Beach City Hall, begins on Thursday, July 5th, at 6:00.

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!