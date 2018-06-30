Osage Beach Expected to Vote on Rx Drug Monitoring Program

What appears to be a fairly short but substantial agenda awaits the Osage Beach Board of Aldermen. Discussion items identified on the agenda for next week include a public hearing and motion to approve a special use case seeking to allow extended stay rental units in a commercial district, an ordinance enacting a prescription drug monitoring program, and a revised version of the city’s policy for using tax increment financing. The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen will also consider a contract for phase-5 of the parkway project dealing with sidewalk work. The meeting, in Osage Beach City Hall, begins on Thursday, July 5th, at 6:00.