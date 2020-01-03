Osage Beach Finalizes Dangerous Animal Ordinance

Mayor John Olivarri

The City of Osage Beach has finalized an ordinance regulating ownership of dangerous animals. Mayor John Olivarri says the city attorney deserves credit for crafting the ordinance.

The ordinance defines what is considered a dangerous animal as one that has bitten before and bites again. An animal can also be deemed dangerous for one bite that causes serious injury or death.

The new law allows the owner to be punished and the animal to be seized and, possibly, destroyed.