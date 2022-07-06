News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News Politics Top Stories

Osage Beach Fire Chief Talks Upcoming Ballot Issue

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Jul 5, 2022 , , ,

Osage Beach fire officials are hoping that district patrons give approval to a give-and-take ballot issue.

Chief Paul Berardi says approval of the one-half cent sales tax would raise much-needed funding for the future of district operations…“This is not for a building, it’s not for a facility. This is for the operation of the fire department and to be able to re-enhance our capitol budget, which we are struggling just to maintain the current services. So this is a real need for our current level of services, and to be able to establish a capitol budget.”

It’s estimated that the sales tax would generate $3.8-million while, at the same time, reduce property taxes earmarked to the fire district by up to one-half.

The issue will appear on the August 2nd ballot.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

