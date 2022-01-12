It’s really no surprise…the Osage Beach Fire District joins several other districts around the lake area in reporting a busier 2021 compared to 2020. Chief Paul Berardi says the district responded to 2,151 calls…an average of 5.8 calls per day and an 11-percent increase over 2020. There were nearly 1,400 medical calls which dominated the responses. Osage Beach personnel also responded to 97 fires, 124 motor vehicle accidents, 37 hazmat calls and 10 water-related rescues. There were also 250 overlapping calls.

