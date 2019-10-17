Osage Beach Fire District Names New Chief

The Osage Beach Fire Protection District has selected their next Chief. Retired Kansas City Fire Chief Paul Berardi will take over for current Chief Jeff Dorhauer, who has announced his retirement effective December 31st. Berardi will work with Dorhauer to learn the district and prepare the budget before assuming his new duties. His official start date will be December 2nd. Berardi has over 33 years of experience and is former President of the Missouri Association of Fire Chiefs.