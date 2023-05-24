Osage Beach Fire Helps Students In Egg Drop Event

It was back to school for some members of the Osage Beach Fire District including the chief, Paul Berardi, himself.

Personnel rolled into Osage Beach Elementary in an aerial ladder truck around 10:00 Monday morning to assist with the 4th grade egg drop.

Students came up with various designs to put an egg in and have them dropped from 50-feet in the hopes that their eggs would survive the fall.

A social media post by the fire district says that the kids did a great job with their egg holders.