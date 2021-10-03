News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Osage Beach Fire Questions Only Item On November Election Ballot

By

On November 2nd voters in Camden County will once again head back to the polls, in order to vote on a proposed tax increase.

Last time it was the Sheriff’s office requesting help, which voters overwhelming agreed to…now it’s the Osage Beach Fire Protection District that’s asking for help.

Officials say they will have 2 questions on the ballot, one that relates to the district’s request to issue general obligation bonds to the tune of $13 million dollars.

That one is specifically for building a new fire station # 1, as the previous station hasn’t been upgraded since 1986 and it’s becoming too small for the amount of calls the district is seeing.

The 2nd question will ask voters for approve a 30-cent property tax levy so the district can put together an emergency paramedic first responder program.

Here is the sample ballot below:

sample-nov22021

Filed Under: Business, Local News, Politics, Top Stories

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com