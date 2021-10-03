Osage Beach Fire Questions Only Item On November Election Ballot

On November 2nd voters in Camden County will once again head back to the polls, in order to vote on a proposed tax increase.

Last time it was the Sheriff’s office requesting help, which voters overwhelming agreed to…now it’s the Osage Beach Fire Protection District that’s asking for help.

Officials say they will have 2 questions on the ballot, one that relates to the district’s request to issue general obligation bonds to the tune of $13 million dollars.

That one is specifically for building a new fire station # 1, as the previous station hasn’t been upgraded since 1986 and it’s becoming too small for the amount of calls the district is seeing.

The 2nd question will ask voters for approve a 30-cent property tax levy so the district can put together an emergency paramedic first responder program.

Here is the sample ballot below: