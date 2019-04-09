Osage Beach FPD Confident in City’s Approach to Fireworks Ordinance

The Osage Beach Fire District weighs in over a proposed ordinance allowing for the sale and use of fireworks within city limits

Chief Jeff Dorhauer says, as written, there’s no reason for the fire district to oppose the ordinance

The plan would allow for commercial and private displays with proper permits, designate where the fireworks can be sold, prohibit the launch or detonation of fireworks from any multi-family dwelling, and you need to own the land or have permission from the landowner before setting off your fireworks. One other provision would limit the days and time periods for using fireworks on those days. There was no action taken on the ordinance at the last meeting. It is expected to come up again during the next board of aldermen meeting.