Osage Beach Looking At Marijuana Tax

Residents in Osage Beach could soon be deciding the fate of a ballot issue which, if approved, would jack the sales tax up on future sales of marijuana.

That is, if the board of aldermen approves putting the ballot question up for voters to decide, possibly as early as the April Municipal Election.

The proposed issue to be put on the ballot is asking voters if the city should impose an additional three-percent sales tax on top of the current sales tax on all tangible personal property retail sales of adult-use marijuana.

The additional sales tax would be collected by the state department of revenue.

A recent statewide constitutional change approving recreational marijuana becomes effective on December 8th with the first day for the marijuana to be made available on February 6th.

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen is expected to talk about the possible ballot issue during its next meeting on Thursday of next week, December 1st, starting at 6-PM in city hall.