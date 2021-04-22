Osage Beach Looking To Hire New Police Officers With Recruitment Program

The City of Osage Beach is announcing a new police officer recruitment program.

Qualified candidates will be sponsored at a police academy and they’ll be on track to become an officer in the Osage Beach Police Department.

They’re looking for people with good communication skills, a desire to serve people and higher education is also welcome.

Starting pay for a police officer in Osage Beach is just over 36-thousand dollars annually and a 12-week Field Training Officer Program is also part of the process.

You can go here for more details: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/osagebeach/jobs/3054992/police-officer-recruit?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs