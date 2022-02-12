Officials in Osage Beach are expected to do away with the city’s “prescription drug monitoring program” which was first adopted in 2018.

Bill-21-05 cites that the ordinance in Osage Beach has been made redundant by the establishment of a statewide program and is no longer necessary.

A first reading of the bill is just one of two identified items, with the other being the purchases of two zero-turn lawn mowers, appearing on the agenda for the next regular board of aldermen meeting.

That meeting is set for next Thursday, the 17th, starting at 6:00 in city hall.