Osage Beach Looking To Remove Old Drug Ordinance Now Made Redundant

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Feb 12, 2022 , , ,

Officials in Osage Beach are expected to do away with the city’s “prescription drug monitoring program” which was first adopted in 2018.

Bill-21-05 cites that the ordinance in Osage Beach has been made redundant by the establishment of a statewide program and is no longer necessary.

A first reading of the bill is just one of two identified items, with the other being the purchases of two zero-turn lawn mowers, appearing on the agenda for the next regular board of aldermen meeting.

That meeting is set for next Thursday, the 17th, starting at 6:00 in city hall.

