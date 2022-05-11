The city of Osage Beach is considering making some updates to the banners that are on the city light poles up and down the parkway.

City officials say there are over 130 of those banners and they haven’t been updated since 2016.

In a memo written to the board of alderman, city administrator Jeana Woods says the 2022 operating budget does allow for funds to fully replace all of the banners.

Staff has started soliciting bids for the banners, but is waiting for the alderman’s final decision before they start the process.

It’s expected that the board will look at five designs, all of which have a theme of “welcome, relax and play” incorporated into the banners.